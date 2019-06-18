Former Moore County high school teacher arrested for sex acts with a student

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Moore County high school teacher was arrested for engaging in sex acts with a student, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 20, the Moore County Schools Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office to request help investigating a report of an inappropriate relationship between a Union Pines High School student and a teacher, the release said.

Jilian Lee Reynolds, 41, of Pinehurst, was arrested Monday. She is charged with felony indecent liberties with a student and felony sex act with a student. She is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Reynolds’ first court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss