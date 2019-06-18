Former Moore County high school teacher arrested for sex acts with a student

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Moore County high school teacher was arrested for engaging in sex acts with a student, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 20, the Moore County Schools Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office to request help investigating a report of an inappropriate relationship between a Union Pines High School student and a teacher, the release said.

Jilian Lee Reynolds, 41, of Pinehurst, was arrested Monday. She is charged with felony indecent liberties with a student and felony sex act with a student. She is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Reynolds’ first court appearance is scheduled for June 27.

