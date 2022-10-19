NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Nash County day care worker was arrested for child abuse on Wednesday, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a tip from the “fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted” Facebook page regarding a day care staff member accused of mishandling two children on video.

Officials later determined the day care in question was the Corinth Baptist Church Day care located at 2883 North N.C. Highway in Nashville.

Detectives further proceeded to speak with the day care’s director.

After speaking with the director, investigators learned the incident occurred in July and discipline was handled by the day care. The female in the video who was disciplining the children was identified as Bonnie Cooper. The children were also identified but remained anonymous — and still will.

Cooper was reprimanded by the day care worker in July, but continued to work at the day care due to staff shortages.

The investigation determined that another day care worker filmed the video and shared it with other staff members.

After interviewing current day care employees, deputies discovered several staff members working at the time of the incident switched careers and no longer work at the day care. The resignation of several employees led to the videos being shared on social media.

Cooper officially resigned from the day care last Friday.

She was then arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. Her court date is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.