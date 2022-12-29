Doug the rebel emu smiles in his new home at The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary (The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary on Facebook).

ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – You might remember this rebel celebrity after he got loose in Person County earlier this month.

Doug, the emu who made headlines after escaping and roaming Hurdle Mills and county neighborhoods, didn’t find home sweet emu ever after all.

After escaping on Dec. 5, and being rescued and returned to his owners by Person County Animal Services and The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont, it turns out Doug is once again on the move.

Doug looks on at the sunset in his new home (The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary on Facebook).

No, he isn’t going rogue. Instead, he is being united with more of his kind.

The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary has welcomed him to settle down with fellow emus, Aphrodite and Darwin.

In an exclusive interview with Doug’s previous owners, they said Doug needed feathered friends.

“Doug’s people agreed that he needed friends, space and would totally fit into the emu drama of BSAS,” the animal sanctuary said.

So far, CBS 17 can report Darwin really likes his new friend, even if Doug has to be in a paddock next to him as he settles in. As for Aphrodite, she’s acting just as her namesake suggests, the animal sanctuary said.