ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A public servant, husband and father is being remembered by the community of Rocky Mount after his passing on Thursday.

Former Rocky Mount City Manger Steve Raper got his start in the city as an intern in 1975, which laid the groundwork for his later return in 1994 as assistant city manager.

Former Rocky Mount city manager and public servant of 35 years, Steve Raper.

Born in Durham County, Raper went on to get his education at UNC Chapel Hill, earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees in public administration.

Before his 1994 return to Rocky Mount, Raper’s career led him to the serve as city manager for the North Carolina cities of Henderson, Kinston and also in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

A year after becoming Rocky Mount’s assistant city manager, he took the helm as city manager in 1995 after the retirement of Bill Batchelor.

Raper was city manager through one of the city’s most devastating times in 1999 with the arrival of Hurricane Floyd. In addition to his leadership through that time, Raper is also remembered for his contributions to the construction of the modern Braswell Memorial Library as well as the development of the Rocky Mount Sports Complex, the Senior Center and the restoration and the opening of The Imperial Centre for Arts & Sciences.

Raper went on to retire as city manger in 2010 — but that was not the end of his service. He returned to serve as interim city manager in 2017 following the retirement of his former colleague and friend, Charles Penny.

Steve Raper at his swearing-in ceremony in 2017 as he returned to serve Rocky Mount as interim city manager. (Photo provided by family)

“Steve Raper was a mentor to me, and I worked with him longer than any other manager — almost 18 years,” Penny said. “Mr. Raper had a great impact on my personal, family and professional life and was very helpful in my development as a manager.”

In all, Raper dedicated 35 years of his life to local government work.

Raper was also well regarded for his commitments in serving on several state and national boards and was a long serving member of Lakeside Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. According to the city, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie, of 38 years.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Lakeside Baptist Church.