Former Rocky Mount Prep faculty member arrested for sex acts with a student, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCN) – A former faculty member at Rocky Mount Preparatory was arrested for engaging in sex acts with a student, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 15, the Rocky Mount Police Department began an investigation in reference to a sex offense involving a former Rocky Mount Preparatory faculty member and a female juvenile student, the release read.

A resource officer with Rocky Mount Prep received a complaint and notified the criminal investigations division and special victims unit.

Cameron Burgess, 22, was arrested and charged with statutory sex offense and sex acts with a student.

Burgess was booked into the Nash County Dentinion Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories