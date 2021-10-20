Former Rocky Mount Prep faculty member arrested for sex acts with a student, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCN) – A former faculty member at Rocky Mount Preparatory was arrested for engaging in sex acts with a student, police said Wednesday.

On Oct. 15, the Rocky Mount Police Department began an investigation in reference to a sex offense involving a former Rocky Mount Preparatory faculty member and a female juvenile student, the release read.

A resource officer with Rocky Mount Prep received a complaint and notified the criminal investigations division and special victims unit.

Cameron Burgess, 22, was arrested and charged with statutory sex offense and sex acts with a student.

Burgess was booked into the Nash County Dentinion Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.