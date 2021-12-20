Former teller at Virginia credit union arrested in Durham after 2 years as a fugitive

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials announced Wednesday that North Carolina authorities arrested a former teller at Danville’s URW Community Federal Credit Union, who spent the last two years as a fugitive facing federal charges for embezzling more than $600,000.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, April 14 by the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Jorge Navarro was charged with one count of embezzlement and one count of passing counterfeit U.S. currency to URW Credit Union in a sealed indictment in October 2019.

However, that indictment was reportedly unsealed last week after Navarro’s arrest in North Carolina.

Navarro was the head teller at a branch of URW Community Credit Union, according to court documents.

The DOJ says Navarro embezzled $617,000 from the credit union between July 2017 and September 2018, replacing the money he stole with counterfeit bills.

Following the illegal activity alleged in the indictment, officials say Navarro fled, remaining a fugitive his arrest on March 31 in North Carolina.

According to court documents filed in the Middle District of North Carolina, police in Durham, North Carolina responded to a report of gunshots on March 31.

The DOJ says officers arrived and found Navarro, who was using a fake name, covered in blood, and running away from the scene of the reported gunfire.

In addition, police discovered cocaine and several firearms while searching the apartment Navarro was using, as well as multiple forms of false identification, which officials say led to Navarro’s arrest.

This case — which was reportedly investigated by the Secret Service and Danville Police Department. — is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz.