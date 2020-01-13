Fort Bragg police arrest man in shooting death of wife on Christmas Eve

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is being held without bond after Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said his wife was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Huntley Drive on Christmas Eve in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found Hillary Pinheiro-Pires suffering from a “fatal injury” to her upper body. EMS attempted life-saving measures but she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

On January 13, Fort Bragg police took Shaun Pinheiro-Pires into custody on an arrest warrant stemming from his wife’s death.

He was handed over to Hoke County deputies who then took the suspect before a magistrate.

The sheriff’s office said Shaun Pinheiro-Pires is being held without bond “due to the victim being his wife.”

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: