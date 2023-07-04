FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Tens of thousands of families attended the Fourth of July festivities at Fort Liberty on Tuesday.

This is the first time for Independence Day to be celebrated under the military installation’s new name. It’s been nearly a month since Fort Bragg was renamed Fort Liberty.

2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Sheryl Crow headlined the mainstage at the annual Fourth of July celebration. The free event included a traditional 50-state flag ceremony, the Kiddie Land, as well as a U.S. Army parachute team demonstration.

“Look at all these great soldiers and their families. This is exactly what they deserve. Gavin DeGraw, Sheryl Crow – two great, great Americans who gave up a lot of their own time to come out here and honor these great people,” Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general at Fort Liberty said.

The night ended with the fireworks at Polo Field at Fort Liberty. Last year around 65,000 people attended the event. Fort Liberty leaders expect those numbers to be close to the same this year.