Foul play suspected after man dies after being found unresponsive in front yard of Vance County home

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Foul play is suspected as deputies investigate after a man found unresponsive in front of a home in Henderson Friday morning later died, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Vance County 911 Center received a call about a person who had possibly passed out. The man was lying in the front yard of a residence along the 1600 block of Nicholas Street in Henderson, according to a news release from Sheriff Curtis Brame.

Deputies arrived to find the man, identified as Xavier A. Vann, lying a short distance from the front door. He was unresponsive.

Vann was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Duke Hospital where he later died, the release said.

Brame said foul play is suspected, but wouldn’t go into detail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at 252-738-2200.