RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a cardiac arrest call in the 300 block of D Cunningham Lane in Raeford.

Fire rescue arrived before the deputies and life saving measured were not attempted since the decedent was “cold to the touch.” Detectives were notified and arrived on scene.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Keidra LaMar Reaves and investigators said his family has been notified of his death.

CBS 17 spoke with Capt. Blakely with the sheriff’s office who said foul play is suspected in Reaves’ death. He told CBS 17 that they are waiting on the autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please call Detective Hoskins at 910-875-5111 and or leave an anonymous tip on our Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 910-878-1100.