SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested after they broke into a house involved in a recent arson, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were called to a home on the 100 block of Luck Lane in Sanford in reference to a possible break and entering with larceny in progress.

The location is in the Deep River community.

The house was considered vulnerable because it was damaged by a recent arson, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they said they found two men and two women on the property.

They said the two men ran from deputies. All suspects were located and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the following suspects were arrested and charged with:

Whitley Nicole Ticer (32-years-old)

Felony conspiracy

$2,000 secured bond

Amber Lee Ticer (32-years-old)

Felony breaking/entering

Larceny after breaking/entering

Felony conspiracy

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

$12,000 secured bond

Steven Ray Urey (26-years-old)

Felony breaking/entering (2 counts)

Larceny after breaking/entering (2 counts)

Felony possession of stolen goods

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Felony conspircy

Misdemeanor injury to real property

Misdemeanor resisting public officer

$25,000 secured bond

Donavan Bradley Dowdy (34-years-old)