ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four men are charged after they were found with heroin and a stolen gun during a drug bust, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Thursday, deputies said they executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Marigold Street in Rocky Mount.

They gained probable cause by working with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office to collect hours of surveillance on the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Before the search warrant was executed, deputies said they pulled over a vehicle after a person carrying a rife-style pistol got inside and attempted to leave the home. Deputies said they seized the gun for further investigation.

As deputies entered the home, they said they found Joshua Mabry, Lakeevis Grant, Zakiy Mclain, Jaylen Hatfield and a woman.

They also found the following items, according to the sheriff’s office:

Heroin packaged for sale

Four guns

Numerous heroin baggies

Stamps

Rubber bands

Tape

Packaging materials

Scales

U.S. currency

Items seized in drug bust (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Items seized in drug bust (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said one of the guns they found was reported stolen from Tarboro.

They said another gun, a Glock 45, had been outfitted with a Glock switch, which would enable it to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull.

Josh Mabry is charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

PWIMSD Heroin

Maintaining a dwelling of a controlled substance

He received a $50,000 unsecured bond and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Lakeevis Grant is charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

PWIMSD Heroin

Maintaining a dwelling of a controlled substance

He received a $38,000 secured bond.

Jaylen Hatfield is charged with:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

PWIMSD Heroin

Maintaining a dwelling of a controlled substance

He received a $20,000 secured bond.

Zikiy Mclain is charged with:

Possession of stolen firearm

Possession of weapon of mass destruction

PWIMSD Heroin

Maintaining a dwelling of a controlled substance

He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are pending upon further investigation.