TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in Tarboro regarding a shots fired call. After arriving, officers learned that occupants of a moving vehicle fired shots at several individuals standing in a yard on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said several vehicles were damaged. One of the vehicles was occupied at the time of the shooting. No one was injured during the shooting.

The Tarboro Police Department’s Investigation Division identified the suspect vehicle and the occupants. Police said only one of the five occupants was an adult.

A 32-year-old Princeville man was arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Vehicle; four counts of Injury to Personal Property and Discharging a Firearm in Town. He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $5,000 bond.

The news release did not identify the adult suspect.

Police said juvenile petitions were filed against four people for the same charges. Members of the Tarboro Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office located three of the juveniles and took them into custody.

A parent surrendered the fourth juvenile last Friday, according to police. The juveniles received secured custody at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Center.