LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth and final suspect in a homicide from August.

On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren streets. Officers found Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds. The Littleton Police Department said Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids where he later died from his injuries.

Police officers obtained warrants for Steven Settles Sr., Steven Settles Jr., Michael Jefferson and Michael Gilchrist.

Settles Jr. turned himself in to the Halifax Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 20 and Settles Sr. turned himself in on Aug. 21. Jefferson turned himself in Sept. 27.

Gilchrist surrendered himself to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Gilchrist has a court date for Oct. 27. All four suspects received no bond.