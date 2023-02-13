ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested.

Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Jones was handed over to Rocky Mount police and placed in the Nash County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

Police said Jones was one of two accomplices in the Feb. 5 incident that left one of the robbery suspects dead and one of the victims injured by gunfire. Leonard Rudd was another accomplice, police said.

The attempted robbery happened around 10:30 that night when 20-year-old Damien Williams, 28-year-old Sharmoral Williams, and Naquandre Mitchell, 26, forced their way inside a room to rob 58-year-old Johnny Lyons and Quindal Joyner, police said.

Both sides exchanged gunfire which resulted in Damien Williams being killed and Lyons suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Shamoral Williams and Mitchell fled the scene after the incident. Joyner also left

before officers arrived.

On Friday, police announced that Mitchell, Rudd, and Shamoral Williams had been arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. Each received a $175,000 secured bond.

After consultation with the Nash County District Attorney’s Office, the death of Damien Williams was determined to be self-defense due to his active participation in the attempted robbery, police said.