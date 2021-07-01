Fourth of July events across the Triangle

A quick look at some Fourth of July events across the Triangle in 2021.

July 3

Garner

Garner Independence Day Celebration
Sat, Jul 3 – Sun, Jul 4
921 Buffaloe Rd

July 4

Apex

Apex Olde Fashioned Fourth Of July
Sunday
910 S Salem

Benson

Benson July 4th Celebration
Sun, 7 – 11 PM
Benson Singing Grove, 400 E Main St

Cary

The Town of Cary Presents: Independence Day
5:30 – 10 p.m.
Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy

Chapel Hill

Southern Village
300-498 Market St.

Durham

July 4th Celebration
6:05 PM
Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St

Fort Bragg

Main Post Parade Field
25 Capron St, Fort Bragg

Louisburg

It’s All Woods 4th of July Bash
12 – 6 p.m.
553 Arnold Rd

Rolesville

4th of July – Town of Rolesville
1 p.m.
502 Southtown Cir


