Fox that bit person in Moore County tests positive for rabies

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)- A fox that bit a man has tested postive for rabies, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst.

According to deputies, a man stated he had been bitten by a fox and that he trapped the fox in a trash can.

A deputy took the fox to a state lab in Raleigh for a rabies test which came back positive, deputies say.

Sheriff Fields would like to advise pet owners in the area of Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst to keep an eye on their pets while they’re outside.

Rabies is highly contagious so the fox that tested positive for rabies could have had contact with other animals in the area, the sheriff stated.

A raccoon in Raleigh also tested positive for rabies on Saturday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The raccoon had come in contact with a dog, but the dog was up to date on rabies vaccines, police said.