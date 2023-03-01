LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — With the beginning of daylight savings time on March 12, Franklin County Solid Waste will be adjusting its hours of operation.

Beginning March 13, convenience center sites will operate 12 hours per day opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday, the county said.

Convenience Center #12 at 5 Landfill Road in Franklinton will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Franklin County Transfer Station will remain on the same operating schedule of 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.