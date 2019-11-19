Franklin County animal advocates take concerns about shelter to commissioners

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Animal advocates came out in force Monday night to tell Franklin County commissioners about concerns regarding the animal shelter. They said the county can and should do better.

Animal advocates showed photos to county commissioners, explaining the animals at the shelter are being neglected.

“Too many animals are killed. Adoption hours are very short and inconvenient,” Franklin County resident Krista Duncan said.

“I have firsthand witnessed them just spraying out the kennels while the dogs are still in there. And the dogs are left to be cold and wet,” added shelter volunteer Amy Chabot.

“More can be done to ensure animals leave through alive through the front door rather than dead through the back door,” said animal advocate Carla Roshitsh.

Animal advocates spoke about three dogs they said could have been saved if shelter employees stayed a little later and allowed local rescues to help.

“It is my recommendation that the shelter embraces those that want to assist,” said Louisburg resident Shannon Hall.

CBS 17 went inside the shelter last week. Sheriff Kent Winstead, who oversees the facility, giving the tour. He attended the meeting on Monday.

“I wish they would come see me because we could address the issues and work together to solve them. I have not had one person to call me (or) come by my office,” Winstead said.

Several commissioners said they needed to take a closer look.

“This is a serious issue and we, as a county, should look and consider in ways to improve the shelter,” Commissioner David Bunn said.

“We take care of the animal shelter but I don’t think it’s something we need to make a quick decision,” added Chairman Sidney Dunston with the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

County commissioners are allotting two new positions at the shelter. Those start in January.

Despite a request by Bunn, no timeline was set for how long the review would take. The chairman urged commissioners to first visit the shelter.

