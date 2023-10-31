LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County Animal Services is implementing several changes at the county’s animal shelter in response to community interest and to further advance the overall mission of the animal services department.

Beginning Saturday, adoption hours for the public will be extended. The new hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, according to the agency. On Wednesday, adoptions can be made from 2 to 6 p.m. and there are no adoption hours on Thursday and Sunday.

Staff will resume posting animal photos to Facebook albums located on the Franklin County Animal Shelter Facebook page on Saturday.

These updates are in addition to the recent updates that have been made to the Animal Services page on the Franklin County website.

The website allows for viewing and sorting of available animals, pet owner resources, programs, fee information, and how to become a rescue partner.