YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Volunteers at the Oak Level Christian Church in Franklin County are doing what they can to help those in need during the holiday season.

Wednesday morning, volunteers gave away bags packed with items like produce, bread, desserts and milk.

“We have bags of food already prepared and made up for our people to come through and then we have extra stuff as well such as a bag of produce that we get from grocery stores,” said Bill Stevens, a volunteer with the pantry.

Stevens has been volunteering with the pantry for four years. On a typical week, the pantry feeds around 150-200 people. This year, Stevens says they’re seeing an increase in need.

“Lately we’ve really seen an increase with the prices of things this year with inflation and a lot of people are just getting things to supplement what they buy at the grocery store, so this helps supplement them because our goal is to give a bag of food that is at least one complete meal,” said Stevens.

The pantry has distributions every Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and then again from 6 to 6:30 p.m. People are asked to bring their IDs.