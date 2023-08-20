LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — From the moment of rolling out the equipment and setting up the gear, Alan Frederickson said his mind stayed only on the task.

“You know, we come out on these on these jobs trying to complete the work so that we can give those family members closure,” said Frederickson, a diver with the Youngsville Rescue Dive Team.

Frederickson said the team arrived at Lake Royale Sunday morning after receiving a call. The team was informed that they’d be performing a training search and recovery operation to help find a missing man and possible weapon.

“A lot of times it’s blackout conditions. You can’t really see, you know, 6 to 12 inches in front of your face. So everything you’re doing is by touch and feel,” Frederickson said.

Franklin County Emergency Management Director, Nicholas Thorpe, said the Sunday operation was part of a larger training with other agencies.

Thorpe said the divers treated the call as a real-life situation.

“We want to get their raw, real reactions on how they would respond to this incident,” said Thorpe. He noted that Franklin County continues to be one of the largest and fastest-growing counties near Wake County.

“We see across the region many different tragic events happening and we want to be prepared,” Thorpe said.

Youngsville Rescue Dive Team Captain Josh Skulnik said his team is made up of all volunteers and is one of the few dive teams in the region that are able to operate and dive at night. The team recently helped crews recover a missing man at Falls Lake just last month.

“We go where we’re needed. Yes, we’re Franklin County’s dive team, but we’re not held to the boundaries of the county here,” said Skulnik.

Watching the training underway, Skulnik said, “It’s just to show the public we’re out here. You know, these are the people that are coming when that call comes and this is how we do it.”

The Lake Royale Police Department was among the five agencies participating in the water-based search and recovery exercise. The training took place at Comfort Center 1 and Moccasin Marina, police said.

Police Chief Jedidiah Clark said the agency helped provide resources. He said his officers typically help patrol the lake but it was the first time the department has engaged in the unique training.

“There’s 6,000 plus residents at this lake, and they need to know that their department’s prepared,” Clark said. “They also need to know that we have the resources available to help them in an emergency.”

In addition to the training, first responders said they also prioritize keeping the divers safe —especially while working in heavy gear during the summer heat.