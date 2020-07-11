Franklin County day care is 10th in NC with COVID-19 cluster

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County day care has become the 10th such facility in the state to have a COVID-19 cluster, meaning five or more confirmed cases of the disease.

The information is according to the latest state data, which was released late Friday afternoon.

ABC Adventures Preschool and Childcare has five coronavirus cases, all of them involving children.

On its website, ABC Adventures calls itself a five-star facility that’s been around for 24 years. CBS 17 checked and it does have a five-star rating with the state.

“I’m kinda shocked that it actually hit home,” Bianca Newell, a parent said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 11 COVID-19 clusters at 10 child care centers and one school. In all, there are 83 total COVID-19 cases.

Two of those facilities are in central North Carolina. Sunshine House Cliffdale Road in Cumberland County has six cases.

“It’s really alarming and everything,” Sherry Frazier, a parent, said.

A sign on the door of the Louisburg day care lets people know masks are required for all staff and students 11 or older.

Another sign informs people the day care will be closed until Monday. There was no mention of the COVID-19 cases.

CBS 17 stopped by, called and emailed ABC Adventures hoping to learn more about the cluster, but did not hear back.

“I just can’t believe it’s down there. I just can’t believe it. It’s a big shock,” Newell said.

