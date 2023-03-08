BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Franklin County substitute teacher was arrested for sex crimes on Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office secured arrest warrants for Patrick Otis Perry, 57, of Wake County.

He was arrested on Wednesday and was taken into custody with assistance from the Wake Forest Police Department.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the allegations were brought forward while Perry was working at Bunn Middle School as a substitute teacher. The incidents are believed to have taken place between Jan. 17-18.

The sheriff’s office said Perry has not worked as a substitute teacher in Franklin County since that Jan. 18 date.

He has been charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Perry is in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Patrick Fuqua at 919-340-4302.