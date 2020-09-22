Franklin County family being evicted despite pandemic speaks out

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County family has four days to go until they’re evicted. They reached out to CBS 17, frustrated and scared because in this pandemic they have nowhere to go.

“It’s hard to get in a place,” Della O’Neal said.

Della, her husband and four kids were already struggling to get by. Della said she had two jobs, during the day she worked at a nursing home, at night, she cleaned.

“I got hit by a drunk driver leaving home… I lost my car, and I was in the hospital and on top of that, I lost my job,” she explained.

Then she said her husband was laid off.

Both filed for unemployment and haven’t heard back.

Della said her landlord was willing to work with them at first, but after three months of not paying rent he took her to court.

“I tried to tell the judge you know where are me and my kids supposed to go. We have no place and no money because I’ve been out of work,” she said. But the judge wasn’t understanding. “I have to pay rent, so you have to pay rent too,” she said he replied.

Her landlord confirmed her account, saying he has his own bills to pay and can’t afford to not get rent on the property.

CBS 17 reached out to Franklin County. Their Director of Social Services said no specific protections are in place, evictions are moving forward. They’ve obtained two federal grants to help people in those situations. She urged people in that county to reach out for help.

Evictions are also happening in Wake County. They direct people in need to their Wake Network of Care website. They launched House Wake! last week. It’s a hub that helps find stable housing.

CBS 17 reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff and the Wake County Sheriff hoping to learn how many evictions they’ve carried out in the last month. We’ll keep you posted when we hear back.