LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in his or her community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees.

It currently has 20 various locations residents can apply to be a part of. Any resident can download an application here or pick up an application at the Franklin County Commissioners Office in the first floor of the Franklin County Courthouse located at 1016 North 4th, Pasco.

The following boards, commissions, councils and committees are available for appointment:

Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) Advisory Council

Benton and Franklin Counties Department of Human Services Advisory Board

Civil Service Commission

Disability Board- Board of Equalization

Hanford Advisory Board

Horticultural Pest and Disease Control Board

Housing Authority Board of the City of Pasco and Franklin County

Law and Justice Council

Mid-Columbia Library Board

Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees

Natural Resource Advisory Committee (NRAC)

Noxious Weed Control Board

Open Space Advisory Board

Planning Commission/Shoreline Hearing Board

Veterans Advisory Board

Workforce Development Council

Solid Waste Advisory Committee

HAPO Center Advisory Board

Water Conservancy Board

Finally, Franklin County said additional requirement criteria and application forms are necessary for some of the positions.