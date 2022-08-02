LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in his or her community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees.
It currently has 20 various locations residents can apply to be a part of. Any resident can download an application here or pick up an application at the Franklin County Commissioners Office in the first floor of the Franklin County Courthouse located at 1016 North 4th, Pasco.
The following boards, commissions, councils and committees are available for appointment:
- Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) Advisory Council
- Benton and Franklin Counties Department of Human Services Advisory Board
- Civil Service Commission
- Disability Board- Board of Equalization
- Hanford Advisory Board
- Horticultural Pest and Disease Control Board
- Housing Authority Board of the City of Pasco and Franklin County
- Law and Justice Council
- Mid-Columbia Library Board
- Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees
- Natural Resource Advisory Committee (NRAC)
- Noxious Weed Control Board
- Open Space Advisory Board
- Planning Commission/Shoreline Hearing Board
- Veterans Advisory Board
- Workforce Development Council
- Solid Waste Advisory Committee
- HAPO Center Advisory Board
- Water Conservancy Board
Finally, Franklin County said additional requirement criteria and application forms are necessary for some of the positions.