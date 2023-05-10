LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond after being charged with child sex crimes, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

Antwone Joubert Burgess, 36, is charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges follow an “extensive investigation” by the sheriff’s office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the State Bureau of Investigations’ Computer Crimes Unit and the Louisburg Police Department.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time deputies did not release what led to the beginning of the in-depth investigation.