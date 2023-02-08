LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees.

Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home.

That’s when police said the homeowner, Ricky Cole, came outside with a firearm and pointed it at the workers.

The workers were able to safely leave the area and contact police.

After completing the investigation, warrants were obtained for Cole.

On Tuesday, police said Cole was arrested without incident at his home.

He was charged with two counts of assault by pointing firearm and two counts of communicating threats.

He was placed in the Franklin County Detention Center under a $4,000 secured bond.