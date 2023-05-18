LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man has been charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and one count of sexual battery.

Nelson Jeovan Fuentes, 34, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division regarding a sexual assault.

Fuentes was placed in the Franklin County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond. This investigation remains active.

If anyone has any further information about this case, contact Det. A. Dillon at (919) 340-4311.