Franklin County man to face murder charge after choking father to death, sheriff’s office says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Franklin County man is accused of murdering his father on Friday night in Louisburg, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a home on William Perry Road at 7:30 p.m. in reference to a man “assaulting his father by choking him,” officials said.

Once at the scene, deputies were “unable to locate a pulse” on the victim, Darren Hobgood.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team entered the home and took the suspect, 26-year-old Xavier Vishal Billups, into custody.

Billups was taken to WakeMed for treatment of an undisclosed issue and will be charged with second-degree murder when he’s released.

No further information has been released.

Contact Detective Brian Jacobson at (919) 340-3285 if you have any other information that could assist in the investigation.

