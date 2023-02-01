RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Louisburg man struck good luck in the final drawing.

Atcheson Conway III of Louisburg won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

His good luck occurred Monday in the final drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offered one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

Conway arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250. He purchased his Cash 5 ticket from Stenoura LLC on N.C. 56 in Louisburg.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $156,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $3.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Franklin County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.