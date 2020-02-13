Franklin County mom still injured from 2018 hit-and-run hopes to teach toddler son forgiveness

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Cameron Gonzalez celebrated his second birthday Monday two years after his mother, then pregnant, was hit by a car in Franklin County.

Like many toddlers, Cameron loves toys, trucks, and birthday cake.

“Whoever did it, they know they did. Just like I’ll always know someone hit me,” said mom Heather Gonzalez.

She was walking along U.S. 401 near Kearney Grocery in Franklin County on Feb. 9, 2018, when she was hit from behind by a car.

“It stopped. I rolled over waving for help. They saw me and drove off,” she said.

Another driver eventually stopped and called 911. On her way to the hospital, Gonzalez’s main concern was her unborn baby.

“I just wanted to hear his heartbeat. It was there, and that gave me hope. There was no telling if he had broken bones, no telling if there was brain damage, but a beat gave me something,” Gonzalez said.

The trauma from the crash forced Gonzalez to deliver Cameron more than a month early.

“He was a fighter,” she said.

Gonzalez is still recovering from severe injuries to her foot and will need more surgery down the road.

“Trying to keep up with him, I can’t go back in a wheelchair right now. I just can’t, and that causes a lot of pain,” she said.

The driver who hit Gonzalez still hasn’t been caught.

“Someone knows something,” said Sgt. Chris Knox with North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Knox said investigating a collision is like putting together a puzzle.

“When you go to a hit-and-run, you basically have half the pieces to a puzzle and you have to figure out what the puzzle is,” Knox said.

Gonzalez’s case presented a lot of challenges to investigators, according to Knox.

“In a case like this when you have a rural area of the county, you do have not witnesses. It’s not lit,” Knox said. “You don’t have a lot of physical evidence.”

According to the initial report, around 6 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2018, a car traveling north on U.S. 401 hit Gonzalez while she was walking north along the road. The car pulled onto the shoulder then fled the scene.

Gonzalez said the car’s side-view mirror broke off when it hit her, leading her to believe it was a black 2002-2005 Cadillac.

She doesn’t hold a grudge against whoever was behind the wheel. She hopes Cameron can one day learn from the ordeal.

“When he’s older, he’s going to know, and I hope that gives him the same morals I was raised with, which is to forgive and help people,” she said.

