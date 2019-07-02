Franklin County nonprofit seeks donations for handicapped accessible baseball field house

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A local non-profit wants to make sure every child, no matter their ability, can play baseball. However, they need help making that goal a reality.

The Miracle League of Franklin County says it’s short of its fundraising goal to complete a handicapped accessible field house, next to the organization’s rubberized turf field in Youngsville. The organization says more than 1,000 families of children with disabilities will benefit from the complex.

Aimee Mcilroy’s son Jackson, who uses a wheelchair, has been part of the Miracle League since he was five.

“Jackson has a terminal brain disease so we try to do whatever we can to make sure he’s having fun and Miracle League is it,” said Mcilroy.

Mcilroy says the Miracle League has helped Jackson flourish in a fun, and safe setting.

“It’s a place that I know, if he has a seizure, he will be safe because it’s happened,” said Mcilroy. “Where he can go and be him, where he can go and be surrounded by people that love him, that will wait 17 seconds for him to throw the bat because they know that’s what he loves to do.”

Mcilroy says having handicapped accessible restrooms, showers and a cooling center are vital to families like hers.

“It’s hard to get into restrooms. It hard to find a place to keep cool,” she said.

The Miracle League of Franklin County says they are $10,000 away from their goal.

In addition to the 1,600 square foot field house, the Miracle League of Franklin County has future plans to build a handicap accessible playground. Mcilroy says the closest one to her neighborhood is more than an hour away.

