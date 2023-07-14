FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County Public Utilities experienced a discharge of an estimated 3,075 gallons of untreated wastewater Friday morning.

According to the county, the discharge happened at the American Legion Wastewater Pump Station from 3:20 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. The discharge was caused by heavy rain and storms that moved through the area Friday morning, according to officials.

Approximately 2,000 of the 3,075 gallons of untreated wastewater entered an unnamed tributary of Taylor’s Creek.

The North Carolina Division of Water Quality is reviewing the incident. Anyone looking for additional information on the event can contact Franklin County Public Utilities at (919) 556-6177.