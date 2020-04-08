Franklin County nursing center reports 5 cases of COVID-19

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Two residents and three staff members at Louisburg Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said.
The five patients are said to be in stable condition – none are hospitalized, according to Scott S. LaVigne, Franklin County’s health director.
In response, all residents and staff are being tested for the virus. Even staff members who are not scheduled to work are being told they must undergo testing.
Any affected patients will be moved to a separate part of the building and staff members who assist those affected patients will not serve other areas of the facility.
Staff will wear personal protective equipment at all times.
The health department said the center has a sufficient supply of PPE.
Louisburg Nursing Center’s announcement comes other rehabilitation facilities revealed outbreaks.
At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper called these outbreaks “shockingly large” and that they would require swift and decisive action.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8