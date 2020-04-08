Franklin County nursing center reports 5 cases of COVID-19

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Two residents and three staff members at Louisburg Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19, county health officials said.

The five patients are said to be in stable condition – none are hospitalized, according to Scott S. LaVigne, Franklin County’s health director.

In response, all residents and staff are being tested for the virus. Even staff members who are not scheduled to work are being told they must undergo testing.

Any affected patients will be moved to a separate part of the building and staff members who assist those affected patients will not serve other areas of the facility.

Staff will wear personal protective equipment at all times.

The health department said the center has a sufficient supply of PPE.

Louisburg Nursing Center’s announcement comes other rehabilitation facilities revealed outbreaks.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper called these outbreaks “shockingly large” and that they would require swift and decisive action.