LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County has its first confirmed case of monkeypox, officials said Friday.

County Health Director Scott LaVigne said in a statement that the state Department of Public Health contacted his department to report the case.

He says the unidentified patient is isolating at home and the county department’s staff is tracing that person’s contacts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted 86 cases in North Carolina.

The case in Franklin County came four days after Cumberland County reported its first case.

“With monkeypox cases continuing to rise across North Carolina, we anticipated a case would eventually be detected inside Franklin County,” LaVigne said in the statement. “The good news is that this is not a new virus, and there are already treatments for those with the virus, and approved vaccines for close-contacts (which we did not have for COVID-19 when it began).

“Having available treatments and vaccines on Day 1 can help curtail the spread of this virus in the early stages of this outbreak in Franklin County,” he added.

People dealing with symptoms of monkeypox may be tested by their health care provider or by most local health departments in the state, including the one in Franklin County.

Vaccines are available to those who are exposed to someone with the disease or in certain eligible groups, according to the statement.