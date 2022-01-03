Franklin County Schools cancels classes due to wind, rain, weather warnings

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County Schools has now been added to the list of area school districts that have canceled classes due to the weather on Monday.

Orange County Schools made the decision on Sunday to cancel Monday’s classes due to the potential for snow. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools made their decision to cancel at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, around 45 minutes after announcing the cancellation of after-school programs and activities.

Franklin County Schools district officials said in their announcement that they are canceling school “Due to wind, rain, and newly issued flash flood warning for parts of Franklin County and the potential of power outages.”

Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms moved into parts of central North Carolina early on Monday.

As cold air moves in and wraps around moisture, temperatures will quickly drop near freezing allowing a change over to snow. The best chance for snow will be in northern North Carolina and southern Virginia, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 p.m. for Granville, Person, and Mecklenburg Counties.

Monday will end cold with some sunshine. The temperature will be freezing by 8 p.m. Tonight’s low will be in the 20s and it will be dry.