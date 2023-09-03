FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with an outstanding warrant for felony assault in Chatham County was arrested in Franklin County after a week on the run, deputies said.

According to the Youngsville Police Department, Javian Guillermo was taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at a hotel near Franklinton on Friday.

Guillermo was wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury related to a shooting that happened in Chatham County on Aug. 25, deputies said.

He was initially spotted by Youngsville Police Department officers at an address on Hampton Lane on Aug. 27.

But Guillermo was able to evade law enforcement, and his whereabouts were unknown until an anonymous tip came in on Aug. 30 saying he was at a hotel in Franklinton.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrested Guillermo around 10:30 Friday morning, according to the Youngsville police. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail and ordered held on a $100,000 bond.