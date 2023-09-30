LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities say they have caught the second of two “poison-pusher” brothers who were wanted from earlier this month.

Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White said Saturday afternoon that Jermaine Armstrong was captured after he was on the run following a drug raid nearly three weeks ago.

“Praise God,” White wrote on Facebook Saturday. “Thanks to you all, one of North Carolina’s most-wanted drug dealers is off the streets. We could not have done it without you.”

White said the two Armstrong brothers — Ryan and Jermaine — were wanted following a search in a home on Sept 11, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo frPhoto from Franklin County Sheriff’s Officeom Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

“They are known poison-pushers, and they are on the run,” White said in a news release. “The Armstrong brothers are two of the nastiest dudes around.”

White said that a Franklin County law enforcement team on the morning of Sept. 11 raided the most-recent home where the brothers were staying.

“While there, we took possession of an arsenal of stolen weapons, piles of cash, and substantial amounts of narcotic drugs including fentanyl,” White wrote in a Facebook post.

Before 5 p.m. that same day, White announced that one brother — Ryan Armstrong — had been arrested.

“Armstrong Thug #1 is behind bars!” White said in a news release that included photos of Ryan Armstrong’s arrest and items seized during the morning raid. “He can try and hide … as much as he wants. We still got ‘em!”

White noted that some illegal items had been seized.

“Ryan Armstrong, along with his poison, his guns and his cash are in the possession of Franklin County Law Enforcement,” White said.

Jermaine Armstrong was at large for nearly 20 days, according to White.