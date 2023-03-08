LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who broke into a business and stole money out of slot machines.

Between 3:11 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, two unidentified male suspects were captured on video forcibly entering the Internet Highway Business on N.C. 39 South, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects broke into several slot machines and took an unknown amount of cash, deputies said.

Processing of the scene by the sheriff’s office revealed the same shoe prints on the door and in the gravel area next to M.C. Wilder Road with fresh tire tracks leading to N.C. 39, possibly heading to the Bunn area.

The two suspects are seen here in multiple photos, as well as, one of the suspect’s shoes that are described as Nike Air Foamposite One 96 All-Star. (Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has information about this break-in or those responsible, contact Franklin County Sheriff Det. D. Joyner at (919) 340-4340 or email djoyner@fcncso.org.