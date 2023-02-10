LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers that are accused of killing another teenager were denied bond in a hearing on Friday.

CBS 17 previously reported that Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. was shot and killed in Youngsville on Jan. 29. Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested for second degree murder in connection with Woods’ death.

In their initial appearance on Monday, the judge granted a request to continue the original bond hearing.

A bond hearing was held on Friday for Miller and Piper and the motion for bond was denied, according to representatives with the Franklin County Courthouse.

Both suspects will remain in the Franklin County Jail and will appear in court again on March 7.