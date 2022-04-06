LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 24 hours after authorities said he shot three of his neighbors, a Franklin County man has been arrested in the case.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home along the 100-block of Vineyard Drive outside Louisburg just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find three people who had been shot.

Sheriff’s office officials said Jayson Gourley, Sharon Gourley, and Jacob Gourley were shot. Sharon Gourley has since been released from the hospital but the other two remain there, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Keith Winstead said the victims were shot in the eye, arm and chest, but did not elaborate beyond that.

Investigators charged Todd Richardson Rogers with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and began a search for him.

Rogers was on the run for about 23 hours before he was captured around 9:30 a.m. in the community of Alert, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright.

The U.S. Marshals assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest. Rogers was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Rogers is the next-door neighbor to where the shooting happened, according to information provided by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the motive.

“At this point, we’re not 100-percent sure what led up to it,” Wright said on Tuesday. “I know there was construction going on in the area, and there may have been a disagreement between the parties, but I have not confirmed any motive at all.”

Wright said the details surrounding the arrest are still being worked out and more information will be released later today.