Franklinton police, family of victim ask for new leads in January murder

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been eight months since Clarence Erwin Person, Jr. was shot and killed at his Franklinton home. His family is asking people in the community to come forward if they know anything about the case.

On Tuesday, Person’s family and local authorities held a press conference asking the public to come forward if they know anything about the murder.

According to Franklinton police, two men came into Person’s home on Fairlane Avenue on Jan. 18 about 7 p.m.

Police said they shot him and then took off. Person later died from his injuries.

Authorities are searching for two individuals who think may have a connection to this case. They were last seen getting into a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Chief John Green said police are still searching for a motive in this murder. He said that there was no sign of forced entry, and they think Person may have known his killers.

“We have ran all the leads that we’ve had from that night,” Green said. “We are kind of at a stalemate, so any fresh leads will give us something, and hopefully we’ll get some closure to the family.”

Person’s brother, Gary Person, said his brother was a kind individual and that he was best known in the community as “Droopy.”

“He was well-loved and had a lot of friends,” Gary Person said.

His family said he loved football and basketball. They also said he dedicated his time to taking care of his father, Clarence Person, Sr.

“He was my son and my best friend. I loved him very much,” Person, Sr. said. “I hate it happened so much. It hurt me so much. I hope they’ll be captured and brought to justice.”

Gov. Roy Cooper announced last month the state will be offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has any information in the case.

Franklinton police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be posting flyers all over the community as they hope someone will come forward with some new information soon.

If you have any information, contact the Franklinton Police Department at 919-494-2888 ext. 107 or et. 105. After 5 p.m., call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.

