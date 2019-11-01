Franklinton police search for suspect after potential sexual-assault situation shuts down Halloween festivities

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklinton police are looking for the man responsible for crimes that led to the shut down of Halloween activities being celebrated in the town.

Chief John Green said a parent flagged down officers around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. She told them her daughter was being held against her will in a possible sexual-assault situation.

Police said the suspect was someone she knew: 19-year-old Armani Ruiz. Officers said the girl managed to escape from the house.

Armani DeAndre Ruiz.

She told them Ruiz was armed. That led them to cancel trick-or-treating and shut down a haunted house put on by the town and FPD. Officers escorted people to their cars.

They also shut down a section of Mason Street where the suspect lives.

The police chief said Ruiz was gone by the time they surrounded and got into the house. They reported finding a stolen gun in his bedroom. A warrant for his arrest for that crime has been issued.

Police said he’s also wanted on domestic violence charges.

Some neighbors told CBS 17 they couldn’t get back to their houses until around 9 p.m.

One neighbor said three officers with guns banged on her door, asking if she’d see someone run by.

CBS 17 is working to get more information on the assault charges from Wake County.

If you have any information on where Ruiz is, contact the police.