CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls.

Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.

In one incident, a caller identified themselves as a deputy with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Thornton said if you attempt to call the phone number back, an automated message is played and states the caller reached the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and prompts are given to contact different divisions.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not collect fines for failure to appear in court and will not contact you by telephone to collect fines,” said Sheriff Thornton. “The Sheriff’s Office does not have an automated telephone system. When you call the Sheriff’s Office, you will talk to a live person.”

Sheriff Thornton also said citizens should not give any personal information or any form of payment to the callers.