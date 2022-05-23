FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Cumberland County Department of Social Services is starting its Fan Giveaway Program for eligible residents.

This program, and the fans, are being given out to help provide relief to those who qualify and do not have access to air conditioning during the summer months, according to officials.

To be eligible, someone needs to “fall below 200% of the current poverty level and…have a family member in the home under the age of 2, over the age of 60, or with a heat sensitive medical condition,” officials said.

Residents will also need to go to the Cumberland County Department of Social Services and meet with a social worker to see if they qualify, officials said in a release.

If someone is unable to do to the department, officials said they should call 910-677-2388 or 910-677-2389 “to speak with a social worker to have their assessment completed and they will be given a date, time and location for fan pick up.”