Free meals to be provided to Rocky Mount QVC workers, first responders at Tuesday event

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An event providing meals for out-of-work QVC employees and first responders will be held on Tuesday in Rocky Mount, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., the parking lot of the Rocky Mount Sam’s Club, located at 300 Tarrytown Center, will be the site of the free meal giveaway.

Meals will be provided to first responders and for QVC employees who are currently out of work after a massive fire destroyed 1.5 million square feet of the company’s Rocky Mount distribution center on Dec. 18.

Around 2,000 employees were left – at least temporarily – without a job after the fire burned down 75-percent of the building. QVC is paying employees at least through the end of the year.

Kevon Ricks, a 21-year-old father who had only been working at the distribution center for three weeks, died in the fire. He was found dead around 11:30 a.m. the day after the fire on the outbound side of the building’s loading dock.

The Rocky Mount facility was QVC’s second-largest distribution center. The ATF is investigating the fire.

Tuesday’s event is being sponsored by Pap’s Catering and Food Truck Services, LOAVES Inc., Hunter-Odom Funeral Services, Gardens of Gethsemane, Lindsey Transportation Services, and other community partners.