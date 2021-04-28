Free over-the-counter medicine giveaway coming to Vance County Friday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A drive-through over-the-counter medicine giveaway for the residents of Vance County will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 2292 Ross Mill Road in Henderson.

NC MedAssist, a statewide nonprofit pharmacy, is partnering with Triangle North Healthcare Foundation in Vance County to provide residents in need with free over-the-counter (OTC) medication. The mobile free pharmacy will offer items like cough and cold medicine, vitamins, allergy medication, first aid supplies, and more.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in our community,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need, especially in the midst of allergy season. Our goal in this partnership Triangle North Healthcare Foundation is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine by visiting online and selecting Vance County. Online ordering closes two days prior to the event. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive medicine. However, no identification is required.

Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online so that everyone who needs medicine will receive it.

Medicine will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Organizers suggest you come early in the day if you are not able to pre-order online.