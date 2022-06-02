RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several donut shops are celebrating National Donut Day on Friday by offering free treats.

While this isn’t by any means the ‘hole’ list … here are a few ways you can cash in:

— KRISPY KREME will give you a free donut of your choice, with no purchase necessary, and is offering dozens of its iconic original glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen. The Winston-Salem-based donut maker also is giving away a free original glazed donut any time its Hot Light is on, no purchase necessary, every day through Labor Day.

— DUNKIN will give you a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

— DUCK DONUTS will give you a free cinnamon sugar donut, but only in the shop.