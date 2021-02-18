Freezing rain brings icy conditions to Person County for second time in less than a week

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday’s freezing rain brought icy conditions to Person County for the second time in less than a week.

The first storm left thousands of people without power. Some neighbors say they were concerned to know more ice was on the way.

“I have two vehicles. I had them in for inspections this week but I made sure I got the four wheel drive out yesterday afternoon cause I thought I might need it today,” said Dennis Whitling, who lives just outside of Roxboro.

You can see ice on power lines, street signs and buildings all over town, but Doug Young with Person County Emergency Management said a few homes were briefly without power early Thursday morning.

“It’s single homes or single neighborhoods and it’s out for a minute and comes back on. It’s just blips, on and off type thing,” Young said.

The county says its shelters are on standby if conditions worsen.